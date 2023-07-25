The Investigative Committee filed a final charge against Trepova in the case of the terrorist attack in which Tatarsky died

Russian investigators have filed a final charge against Daria Trepova, a defendant in a criminal case of a terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe, which resulted in the death of military commander Vladlen Tatarsky. About this on Tuesday, July 25, in an interview RIA News said the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin.

According to Bastrykin, Trepova was charged with committing a terrorist act, illegal trafficking in explosive devices and forgery of documents. Investigators found out that people who were in Ukraine were behind the organization of the terrorist attack, who recruited the perpetrator of the terrorist attack through social networks.

According to the head of the Investigative Committee, Trepova tried to convince investigators that she did not know about the bomb and believed that there was a surveillance device inside. But investigators were able to figure out that the Russian woman was in fact aware of the explosives inside the item. About 200 examinations were carried out in the TFR, 85 people were recognized as victims in the case. 400 people were interrogated.