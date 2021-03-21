23-year-old Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina became the winner of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in St. Petersburg. On Sunday, March 21, reports “Sport-Express”…

The athlete played in the final with her compatriot Margarita Gasparyan. Kasatkina was leading in the score 6: 3, 2: 1, but her rival in the second set was forced to withdraw from the competition due to injury. The game lasted just under one hour.

As a result of the game, Kasatkina earned $ 68,570 and 470 rating points.

According to the President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev, Kasatkina was able to overcome a deep psychological crisis, and therefore won the tournament.

“It seems that Dasha’s psychological problems have faded into the background – this is very encouraging <...> Kasatkina overcame a deep crisis in which she had been for a long time. But now it is necessary to build up the technical and tactical components, to increase the speed of the ball and the speed of serving. But the victory in St. Petersburg is an excellent achievement “, – leads TASS his words.

Tarpishchev also added that he was offended for Gasparyan, who “was all traumatized and once again offended withdrew from the tournament”.

On February 19, Kasatkina became the winner of the WTA tournament in Melbourne. In three sets, she beat Czech Maria Bouzkova – 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 2.