Who was the young girl who was joining her mother at home

An entire community in mourning for the passing of Daria Teodora Rotaru. The young one 19 year old girl was, in fact, involved in a leftat the gates of Bolognawhich gave her no escape. Rescuers’ attempts to save her very young life were useless. She was on her way to her mother’s after a night out with her friends.

She had spent an evening with friends and was returning home, the 19-year-old girl of Romanian origins. Suddenly, the car she was traveling in had a terrible accident New Bazzanesein Zola Predosa, in the province of Bologna.

It was around half past one in the morning when, for reasons yet to be ascertained by the investigators, near the Ponte Ronca exit, the car collided with a Fiat Ducato carrying two women aged 45 and 62. A third vehicle going in the opposite direction, a Kia, was involved in the carom.

The two women aboard the Fiat Ducato were rescued by 118 paramedics and immediately transferred to the emergency room of the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. Their conditions are not very serious, but still serious.

The worst was the Dacia Sandero in which the very young 19-year-old girl was traveling alone, completely destroyed in the front which, unfortunately, did not give her a chance. She was going to her mother’s house, who lives in Casalecchio.

Who was Daria Teodora Rotaru

Daria Teodora Rotaru had just finished high school. She had attended the Itis Odone Belluzzi, specializing in chemistry, materials and biotechnology. She worked as a saleswoman in a clothing store in the Lame shopping center in Bologna.

He was often in Valsamoggia, where he had many friends. In all probability he was returning right from there, where he had spent the evening with his closest loved ones. That road is often the scene of accidents with important consequences.