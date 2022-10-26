Rarely on the market it is possible to find productions of the level of the Dareu A84 Pro, even more rarely without creating a stir and concern. Imagine having to produce something in high demand, obviating all the design and cost problems that your competitors could not handle, and then not only beat them at the same game, but literally destroy them on every front.

Seems impossible right? Or at least very difficult. Dareu is not the latest arrival, and yet she has not yet an established name in Europethe company that beat it has it all right and it’s called GMMK.

GMMK produces highly respectable external peripherals for a market of “luxury”with mechanical mice and keyboards with prices and quality products far superior to the rest of the market “Brand”. Just think that their flagship product, the GMMK PRO, is a 75% keyboard sold as a complete kit around € 350is among the most sold and requested in the global market and considered “Entry level” by luxury standards.

Dareu on the other hand does not have its own staple, but a solid market of high-end peripherals for professional gaming more in the Asian market. In fact, discovering it was not easy, but in recent years I have always looked for something that made me tremble with joy, and surprise, something that could have beaten my GMMK Pro but without going out of the same budget.

Clearly it is obvious that jumping from the price range and launching myself in Group Buy I would certainly have found better, unfortunately however in the order of € 500-750. So I had to find a solution, because the GMMK Pro is far from perfect, and some problems over time would have ruined my work flow.

So my research pushed me into the maze of the internet, from the most underground sites, to the darkest subreddits, to even looking on page 300 of an Aliexpress search field. Then one day, perhaps due to the Aliexpress algorithm, a strange keyboard appears in Home from the preview. At first I was almost tempted to ignore it because it didn’t look different from the others, but one detail struck me, an LED where it shouldn’t have been.

And so he discovered the Dareu A84 Pro, and finally revealed the price, it was perfectly within the range and materials of GMMK, and much more …

Dareu A84 Pro: Presentation

There are no words for the elegance of its presentation, from the materials of the box, to the experience in opening it (you can enjoy the unboxing above), an obsessive attention to detail, despite a certain attention not to exceed the reference budget, exuding challenge with GMMK from every pore.

Although the extra contents are modest, everything is present: The USB-C cable (not canvas like GMMK, but no one has ever used it), extra keys in a different color, key extractor and the key cover, to protect it from dust (which GMMK does not provide).

The Dareu A84 Pro, however, is the true queen of the scene, the construction is unique, the retro design never seen before and totally original, confuses and amazes, with its bold and difficult to replicate grooves. Even the position of the buttons (tri-mode and lights) and the dongle cleverly hidden in the back, so as not to ruin the flawless line. But the two strokes of genius are: the upper LED bar and the low potentiometer.

There are other boutique keyboards with a bar screen, but we are talking about a completely different price category, more than double, and the Dareu A84 is in anodized aluminum available in 4 colors! Something that GMMK dreams of and without even competing in the slightest on the bar side, which I will explain later in detail.

The bottom is then even more spectacular, with a design line that follows Delorean’s creations, with a small manufacturing bar, with the info, covered with a tempered glass bar. If this is not luxury …

The 1.5 mm thick PBT double-hit keys are a treat for a few for a few, with a different color combination depending on the color of the chosen model. The structure is gasketed with PCB hot-swappable switch slots, with a north orientation. In this case compatible with the cherry profile of the keys, as long as you mount long-stem switches, which are still the norm today.

The plate is made of perforated acrylic, to play with the gasket, which acts both as sound absorption and as a spring for the PCB, which is also GMMK leaks with its aluminum plate very steccatissima, which risks resonating if you have a deep key pressure.

The stabilizers, however, are mounted on a plate and without the PCB allowing to mount others with screws (the only flaw), however compensated by the precision of the factory stabilizers, which even if not lubricated, already have a very damp sound.

Other sound dampers present, the silicone pad between plate and PCB, mini silicone pad for stabilizers, and FOAM pad between bottom and PCB. The Switches are proprietary, 40mm linear Skyblue V3, very light with nylon case and 3-pin POM stem. Unlike others in the category, it also mounts two, and I mean 2 x 2,000 mAh batteries.

Dareu A84 Pro: Info and tests

To begin with, the sound profile tends to click, with the supplied linear ones, so this does not mean that it is not capable of deep THOCK sounds. As for the GMMK PRO, a series of mods to be applied will be decisive, such as the insulating tape on the bottom of the PCB, and also very thin foam pads, as well as a change of switches such as the Jwick black, Oil Kings or Gateron milk yellow or the new ones. staple green jacket.

However, the supplied and already lubricated liners, superbly I must say, ensure a truly unique and very comfortable feeling for long writing or gaming sessions. Super responsive, the Dareu A84 Pro unleashes its full potential with proprietary software, for the construction of macros and RGB management, which thanks also to the internal microphone (yes, you got it right), it is able to generate very nice effects in musical sync.

The same microphone will activate the multicolored LEDs on the LED bar at the top, so each click will correspond to an RGB reaction. The layout is obviously ANSI, but this will not prevent you one day from buying keys in Italian ISO format, and by setting the keyboard from Windows in ITA format, it will be perfectly compatible with our language.

Response times are equivalent to a polling rate of 1000, touching 1ms responses, perfect for FPS and RTS or MOBA. Not by chance Dareu specializes in gaming productsand the A84 Pro is the absolute proof of that.

Battery life is virtually unbeatable, with over a week of uninterrupted use in WiFi without RGB, and a whopping 3 days with all RGB active. Slightly shorter the duration in bluetooth. However, it must be said that being mainly a gaming keyboard, as you well know the use of the USB cable is recommended to reduce the latency of the inputs, however this multifaceted shape is welcome that others such as the GMMK Pro do not have.

The combined use of Windows and Mac is available and it is not cheap, just as its is no less weight of almost 2kg. Stable as a boulder, and with its superior quality of materials it will be practically usable as an improper and eternal weapon, to be passed on to your future generations as a family jewel.

The shocking thing is that it is priced at € 315 (you can find it on the official website), with characteristics clearly superior to all the competition in the same price range.