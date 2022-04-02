Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Daressa Meza is 8 years old and is in the third grade of primary school in the Cohuibampo ejido, Ahome. She is diligent and likes to go to school, but she has been in poor health as a result of a tumor that was detected in his head and is currently hospitalized at the Gynecological Pediatric Hospital No. 2 of the IMSS in Los Mochis.

The little girl started vomiting on March 15, and her mother, Sujeila Valenzuela Montiel, worried about her health, took her to different doctors because the medications were not having an effect on her.

“She started vomiting on March 15, one day yes and one day no. I took her to see three doctors because I thought that they did not give her the medication. The doctors told me that it was a kidney infection, and they gave me for the kidneys, and it was still the same. She was not relieved, ”said the young mother.

Read more: Ministry of Health exceeds the goal of the influenza vaccine

She is hospitalized

He mentioned that later he took her to the IMSS of Ahome and they transferred her to Gynecology No. 2 of the IMSS of Los Mochis, where they detected a tumor in his head. She has been hospitalized since March 21.

“The girl has an eye problem as a result of that. They had told me it was strabismus, but apparently the tumor It was the one that hurt his eye.”

He added that the girl complained of a headache in December of last year and they did x-rays at the Health Center, but everything had gone well.

“I gave him paracetamol and ibuprofen for the pain and it calmed him down, but he had a headache two or three times, but not often.”

The little girl requires surgery, which will be performed at the IMSS in Guadalajara. Doctors have told Sujeila that the tumor is not malignant but requires surgery.

“According to it is a small tumor, and they are giving him medicine to deflate his little head, while they make the appointment for surgery. They are already sending all the documentation and the girl’s studies; They sent for an MRI, which they will do tomorrow (today) at 11 in the morning, and we are going to wait for a response these days to find out when the transfer will be made.”

Read more: Los Mochis is viewed by Forbes as a trending destination in 2022

The family has few resources: Sujeila and her husband are dedicated to farm activities as day laborers, and spend money for per diems and medicines. The situation has been complicated for them, but they have every faith that their only daughter will soon recover her health.

To support

If you like to support this family, you can contact Sujeila at 6682341634. Banco Azteca’s Guardadito account 5512 3824 0198 4689 is also available.