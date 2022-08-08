There is very little left for the premiere of the new series of Marvel in Disney Plus, She-Hulk, same as the passing of the trailers is making interesting revelations for the followers. And without a doubt, one of the most notorious mysteries is the participation of Daredevil, a character who is having a second wind after his incursion into the UCM in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During the most recent trailer linked to the series, we have been able to see certain fragments where Matt Murdockinterpreted by charlie cox, it has some checkered moments that are practically fractions of a second. Still, fans of the character noted that the suit is different than the adaptation of him for Netflixindicating that it will be a Daredevil alternate to the already known.

In addition, the images were shared by the same official account of the series.

Here you can see them:

For now Disney has not mentioned as for the lore of this new Daredevil and if he’s ever going to team up with his iconic friends from the comics, one of them is clearly Spider Man. On the other hand, the appearance she hulk It may be less than we think, after all it will have its own series for the streaming platform in 2024.

Remember that the series she hulk the next one opens August 18 on Disney Plus.

Via: Twitter