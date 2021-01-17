Daredevil’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the most requested by fans, after the character’s own series on Netflix was abruptly canceled. Since then, the rumors about his participation in Spider-Man 3 have not stopped increasing.

Previously, Empire Magazine published an article confirming its appearance on the tape, but decided to delete it instantly. Now, ComicBook reveals that the actor Charlie cox he would have already finished recording his scenes.

According to the outlet, the actor was seen on his last day of filming on set. However, they do not have more details about his role in fiction and fans wonder if it will be the Daredevil we met on Netflix or a completely new one that uses the same actor.

Charlie Cox is another of the actors who would join the possible spiderverse. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

This was a similar situation to J. Jonah Jameson. The character was played by JK Simmons in the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire and in Far from Home with Tom Holland, but in two very different versions.

It should be noted that the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, was very enthusiastic about introducing the members of Defenders (Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that they have their rights. In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he asserted that everything was on the table.

In the last scene of Spider-Man: far from home, Mysterio reveals the identity of the ‘wall-crawler’ and accuses Peter Parker as his murderer. This would mean that Parker will need Matt Murdock as his lawyer, to deal with everything that comes his way.