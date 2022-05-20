According to a recent report from Variety magazine, Fearless Man is coming to Disney Plus as part of a new Daredevil series. with Matt Corman and Chris Ord as writers and executive producers. Whereupon Matt Murdockthe visually impaired lawyer who fights against injustice in New York, will return for his own series after his cameo in the cinema with “Spiderman: no way home”.

No formal announcement regarding the cast has been released yet, though fans are anticipating the return of charlie coxwho played the lead for three seasons on the series (previously on Netflix, now on Disney Plus).

YOU CAN SEE: There is an official date! Marvel series canceled by Netflix will come to Disney +

long-standing rumors

The Variety story confirmed rumors that have persisted for some time about the preparation of a Disney Plus series about the Man Without Fear, especially considering that two of the stars of the “Daredevil” series, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have appeared in recent Marvel projects.

Cox played Matt Murdockthe secret identity of Daredevil, in the movie “Spider-Man: no way home”, while D’Onofrio reprized the role of Wilson Fiskalso known as the Kingpin, in the “Hawkeye” series.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin. Photo: Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: Charlie Cox prefers that Daredevil be treated for an adult audience in Marvel

Will it follow the MCU canon?

If the news of this Daredevil reboot continues the canon established by the previous series in Disney Plusit could completely change the game for the MCU in the future, especially for the next series that will premiere on the streaming platform, since Matt Murdock or some of his associates were rumored to appear in “She-Hulk: attorney at law”.

Also, there are explicit connections of the Man Without Fear with Wilson Fisk in the series. “Hawkeye.” Also with Echo, played by Alaqua Cox on the same show.