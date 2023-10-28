In recent weeks Marvel had decided to change the creative team behind it Daredevil: Born Againas production wasn’t happy with how the project was taking shape.

In this sense, in the last few hours the new names who will carry the project forward, in an attempt to bring it back in line with the vision of Marvel Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Dario Scardapanewho worked on The Punisher And Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryanit will be showrunner of Daredevil: Born Again.

The report also reveals that Justin Benson And Aaron Moorheaddirectors of some episodes of Moon Knight and the second season of Lokithey will direct all remaining episodes of the first season of the series starring thefearless man.

Production on the series was suspended in July due to the actors’ strike, still in progress. In this period of pause for production, Marvel Studios had the opportunity to view material shot up to that point, not considering it up to par.

Accordingly, the previous screenwriters Chris Ord And Matt Corman they were relieved of their duties. Despite this, the material shot so far it will not be deleted but it will still be used in the series, which however is currently It doesn’t have a release date.

What we do know is that Daredevil: Born Again will see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio in those of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. The new cast members of the series are Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini And Margarita Levieva. Jon BernthalThe Punisher in the Netflix Marvel series, will return as Frank Castle.