Right now the Marvel MCU is not going through its greatest moment, since the newer films like Dr Strange 2 and the carving series Secret Invasion They have not managed to achieve a level of narrative that really captures fans and non-fans of the world of comics. And within all this the hope was going to be Daredevil: Born Againa program that was reported to have restarted production due to script and direction problems.

First of all, there is the new showrunner of the series and he has taken the position Jack Ryanwho has already worked on series of Marvel like the Punisher which was launched in Netflix. At the address are Justin Benson and Aaron Moorheadwho will work on the remaining episodes to close the first season, since there are already two that convinced the executives but there are another bunch that they did not like.

As already mentioned, the program was in production in the city of NYbut its creation had to be suspended due to creative differences, which led the showrunner, director and scriptwriters to leave disney. However, since it must be launched at some point in 2024, they had to get to work to get this new staff immediately.

This show is going to establish the return of Charlie Cox as the main actor, only it is not the same character that was seen in the adaptation created for Netflix which had four seasons which did well in critics. Here we have Matt Murdock in the version of MCUwhich we already saw twice in said universe, the first in Spider-Man: No Way Homeand the second in She-Hulk.

The series will arrive at some point in the 2024 to Disney+.

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly one of the series that attracts the most attention in the MCU, so I will be anxiously waiting for this content. It will be the calm after the disaster that is coming with The Marvels next November.