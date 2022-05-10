Disney announced that the Marvel series that were previously exclusive to Netflix — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders Y The Punisher — will arrive at Disney Plus Latam.

That will be from June 29 of this year. In this way those who are affiliated with this video on demand service will have access to the adventures of these characters, most of which in the past had a great reception from critics.

However, due to the arrival of this content, it will be necessary for subscribers to make some adjustments to their accounts on this platform. This has to do with updating the parental controls of your profile.

This way they will be able to access the complete catalog that from the date mentioned above will have content for people over 16 and 18 years of age. All because these programs have content that is not suitable for minors, which was to be expected.

Only then can you enjoy Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders Y The Punisher in Disney Plus Latam. The update will allow them to restrict content on each profile as well as add a lock PIN.

Of course, affiliates can also restrict content by keeping their current parental settings 14+. This is done through the option to modify said control in this service.

Daredevil, The Punisher and more are only for adults on Disney Plus Latam

To modify parental control you have to go to the section from Edit profile. At the end of the day this is the simplest solution for Disney to add this content from Netflix to your platform.

These series were never intended for children or young people. They were proposals for the adult audience with characters from Marvel. That is why they have a level of violence greater than any production of Marvel Studios and more mature themes.

That also applies to sexual content and other sensitive topics. What is undeniable is that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders Y The Punisher they are an excellent addition to the Disney Plus Latam catalog.

This had already happened in other regions and in a few months it will be the same in Latin America. Let’s see if by chance these series have new seasons, this time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

