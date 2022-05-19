Dare devil is about to return to Disney +as recently confirmed by the pages of Varietywith Matt Corman And Chris Ord who will take care of the new product, of which unfortunately there are no details at the moment.

Considering the involvement of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Spider-Man: No Way Homeit is easy to think that this time the product will be designed to be part of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, thus expanding the platform’s catalog over the next few years.

Daredevil has had the opportunity to be appreciated by many fans of the Marvel world thanks to his Netflix series, which as officially confirmed is finally ready to arrive in the Disney + catalog, as we have had the opportunity to learn more in this article.

At the moment this is not yet an official confirmation, given that an announcement of Disney + has not yet shown itself on the horizon, but it is almost certain that a new series of Daredevil will still have a way to arrive, obviously hoping that the work will proceed to swollen sails and that there is no need to have to wait a long time to find out more details in this regard.

Recently, as discussed in the in-depth analysis that you find at this link, the possibility has also emerged that Daredevil has a chance to make an appearance in the upcoming She-Hulk series thanks once again to Charlie Cox, who has already had the opportunity to introduce his character in the MCU thanks to the latest Spider-Man.

For all the details about the Marvel world, we take the opportunity to refer you to our dedicated page, which you can access from here.

We just have to wait for more details aside of the companyhoping that there will soon be a way to investigate the matter officially thanks to Disney, in order to find out the first details about the new product of the man without fear.