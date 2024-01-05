For many years, Marvel fans have wondered what the role of Marvel is within the Sacred Timeline of the MCU. Daredevil Netflix series. Now that the demon is about to return to Echo, Marvel has decided to definitively clarify on this point.

The Screen Rant website (as reported by Nerdist) reports a statement made by Brad Winderbaumhead of streaming, television and animation at Marvel Studios, during an exclusive interview that finally shed light on the matter.

“Up to this point we have been a little cautious in defining what falls within the Sacred Timeline and what does not, those series reference the Avengers and wanted to ride the wave of success of those films, and there was a lot of material to balance, even if we were aware of what they were doing and they were aware of what we were doing. Now that some time has passed and we have seen that these stories have intertwined so well with each other, at least personally, I think we can say that they are part of the Sacred Timeline.“

The Daredevil Netflix series officially becomes part of the “canon” Marvel universe: a great satisfaction for all fans of the 3-season show which aired for the first time in 2015, becoming one of the first great successes of the most popular streaming platform of the moment.



