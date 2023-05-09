













Daredevil: Kingpin Actor Ensures that the Disney+ Series Will Have a Very Different Tone from Netflix | EarthGamer

Vincent D’onofrio, who brought Kingpin to life in the Daredevil from Netflix talked about his return on Disney +. He assured that both he and Charlie Cox, actor of Matt Murdock, are having a great time in the new show. However, she added that the tone is radically different and is her own entity.

While the MCU has had its dark moments, it never quite reached the same level as the Netflix series. Even the appearances of Matt Murdock and the Kingpin in other Disney series have been quite ‘relaxed’. So it doesn’t sound so far-fetched that his next adventure is more for teenagers and adults.

We recommend you: Jon Bernthal confirmed as Punisher in the MCU

Although the tone will not be similar, the actor was confident that fans will like it. Daredevil: Born Again. Since both he and Charlie Cox are doing their best to do justice to their characters. Are you already waiting for this new series?

What do we know about Daredevil: Born Again?

This new series about Daredevil was announced a few years ago, but it still doesn’t have a release date. This will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, but will keep actor Charlie Cox. He was the one who brought the hero to life in the Netflix series, with praise from critics and fans alike.

Source: Netflix

The lawyer and his alter ego have already had a couple of appearances in the MCU to prepare for his arrival. The first time was as Peter Parker’s defender in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He later had an appearance with something more important in the She-Hulk series. Are you glad they brought it back?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.