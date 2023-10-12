The show’s initial team of writers and directors Daredevil: Born Again was dropped from the project, effectively creating a massive reset of Marvel’s Hell’s Kitchen devil project.

Chris Ord And Matt Cormantogether with the directors of the individual episodes of the season, were fired in September 2023: the reason seems to be linked to a creative vision far from that of Marvel.

Now we start again from scratch, or almost: the series will not be completely reshot, some scenes will be kept and the duo Ord-Corman will remain in the role of executive producer.

Daredevil: Born Again ready for a Rebirth

In the general idea, the project was to make a bigger impression legal drama to the project, so much so that in the original episodes Charlie Cox he would have taken off the Matt Murdock costume, lawyer, only in the fourth episode, when we would have seen that of Daredevil, vigilante again.

In the meantime, therefore, information related to other co-stars who conquered the screen when Daredevil was released on Netflix: let’s talk about The Punisherwho could return and have a more important role than previously, effectively giving space to the character played by Jon Bernthal, but let’s remember that there are many other characters linked to the Defenders which could actually capture attention in the new Disney+ series.

Recall that Marvel filmed Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, showing him in scenes from the film Spider-Man: No Way Home and the series She-Hulk, effectively confirming the rumors that have been circulating online for some time. For others Defenders their fate is still uncertain, considering that none of them have been seen again in MCU productions.

Daredevil: Born Again will tell a new story related to the devil of Hell’s Kitchen. The series will arrive on Disney+, and unlike other productions, it will be able to count on a greater number of episodes than other Marvel serial productions.