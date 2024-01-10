The Daredevil Netflix series isn't the only one to have entered the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: also The Punisher and all the members of Defenders they received the same, surprising treatment.

Initially considered non-canon, as happened with Agends of SHIELD and other previous shows, the Netflix series dedicated to the various Matt Murdock, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Danny Rand and even Frank Castle have been included in the appropriate category of the MCU on the Disney+ platform. Even in chronological order, if desired.

After the Echo trailer confirming that the Daredevil Netflix series is canon in the MCU, it is undoubtedly an important turning point for the Marvel cinematic universe, if we want even risky considering the fluctuating quality of these productions.