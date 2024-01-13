Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson they will come back in Daredevil: Born Again in the roles of respectively Karen Page And Foggy Nelson.

This news, which comes from the magazine The Insiderconfirmation of the canonicity of the Marvel/Netflix TV series in the MCU universe on Disney.

It is currently unclear whether the two actors will appear for cameos or whether they will be part of the main cast of the series. What we know, however, in light of this news, is that this confirms the fact even more the Netflix series is canon and that Born Again will serve as a sequel to the three starring seasons The man without fear.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ in an unspecified period of 2025 and it will consist of eighteen episodesdivided into two blocks by nine episodes each.

Daredevil: Born Again will see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio in those of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. The new cast members of the series are Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini And Margarita Levieva. Jon BernthalThe Punisher in the Netflix Marvel series, will return as Frank Castle.

Production of the series was suspended in July due to the actors' strike, which is still ongoing. In this period of pause for production, Marvel Studios had the opportunity to view material shot up to that point, not considering it up to par.

Accordingly, the previous screenwriters Chris Ord And Matt Corman they were relieved of their duties. Despite this, the material shot so far will not be eliminated but will still be used in the series.



