“A man without hope is a man without fear”: this is the most popular phrase about Matt Murdock. And may the comic gods forgive us, but we were already afraid that the return of Daredevil (this time in the programming of Disney+) he was going to stay in borage water.

However, everything comes. With Charlie Cox once again as the demon of Hell’s Kitchen and Vincent D’Onofrio showing off once again the bald head Wilson Fisk (‘Kingpin’ for the classics), Daredevil: Born Again just released its first trailer. Are you ready for our reunion with Matt, seven years after the end of the series? Netflix?

The Devil’s work is never done

Taking its name (although not its plot) from one of the most famous story arcs in comics, the work of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, Daredevil: Born Again It involves the reunion of many members of the original cast.

Thus, together with Cox and D’Onofrio, we will have Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Wilson Bethel like the murderer ‘Dex’ Poindexter and Jon Bernthal in the role of Frank ‘Punisher’ Castle, always made a punisher.

Likewise, we can expect a twisted plot with gusto, since the trailer begins with a circumstantial alliance between Matt Murdock and his worst enemy. Something that will end up resulting in a festival of violence: smacks like bread, fractured bones and spurts of blood make us wait one of the most violent series on Disney+.

Promotional image for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’. Cinemania

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on April 4.

