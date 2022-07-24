During San Diego Comic-Con, the name of the Daredevil series coming to the MCU was revealed, as well as the release period. The series, which will be called Daredevil: Born Againwill arrive on Disney + with 18 episodes in spring 2024.

But who can’t wait to see Charlie Cox putting on the costume again, he will just have to wait for She-Hulk, since he will appear in the series dedicated to Jennifer Walter. Confirmed the presence of Vincent d’Onofrio in the series, who will return in the role of Kingpin.

We just have to wait for the release of the trailer, waiting and discovering all the announcements of the San Diego Comic-Con (related to Marvel and other brands) by clicking on this link.