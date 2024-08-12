Recently at D23, several details were revealed to us about one of the upcoming series that Marvel Studios will bring to Disney Plus: Daredevil: Born Againwhich will premiere in March 2025. Among some of these revelations we could see the glorious return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher.

The actor whose return for this series was not very sure had The only condition for returning to the series was that Deborah Ann Woll, the actress who plays Karen Page, also did so.because it seemed to him that Without his appearance, Frank Castle’s presence in the story would not make much sense..

“When I come back to this, I’m like, I can’t do this, I can’t play Frank Castle without you. I can’t. It’s like you want a reason. Why is he there? What is he doing there? It’s like, if it’s not you… everyone else is gone, you know what I mean?” he told her Jon Bernthal to Deborah Ann Woll on the reason why he needed me to come back for Daredevil: Born Again

We also recommend: Channing Tatum says it’s up to Marvel and Disney to make a Gambit movie

Daredevil: Born Again: Which characters will be returning?

Some of the characters that we will be able to see back in Daredevil: Born Again are as follows: Charlie Cox like Matt Murdock, the red devil Daredevil; the beloved Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson in their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson; Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, The Punisher; Wilson Bethel like the killer Bullseye; and Vincent D’Onofrio once again in the MCU as Wilson Fisk, the villain Kingpin.

Are you excited to see again? Jon Bernthal in Daredevil: Born Again? Tell us your opinion through the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.