Through Daredevil: Born Again the origin of the character of Marvel Comicsmoving away from the narrative it had at the time when it was a property of Netflix.

Now, Disney is looking for new writers for this project, however, it will not be until the strike completely passes that this effort can be resumed. It will be a matter of time to know in which direction the television project will go. MarvelStudios.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this new series of the defender of Hell’s Kitchen in New York was not only going to have Charlie Cox In the role of Matt Murdock, Vincent D’Onofrio will also be Wilson Fisk, better known as the kingpin.

Now it only remains until, at least, the writers’ strike ends to know in what direction the new project will go, since at the time of writing this news, we could only speculate about the immediate future of the project.

Daredevil as part of the Marvel Studios universe

Let’s not lose sight of that Matt Murdock It was already formally presented in the movies and series of Marvel Studios. His first appearance was in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home where he is defending Peter Parker who is now wanted for “allegedly” killing Mysterio.

The second appearance of Daredevil was in the series She-Hulkalready with a slightly more active role if we compare it with his participation in the film Spider-Man. Now we just have to wait to see what Marvel Studios comes up with to do with this project that could be a pleasant surprise for fans.

Let’s not even forget that one of the most popular series within Netflix was that of Daredevil and this could be the return that the iconic Marvel hero has been waiting for.

