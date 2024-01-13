Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson they will return to play the roles of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson in the television series Daredevil: Born Againaccording to what was reported by well-known insider Jeff Sneider.

This is probably not a coincidence, if we consider that in recent days Daredevil and the Defenders have become canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, together with Jon Bernthal's Punisher and clearly all the characters present in the shows produced by Netflix.

Initially the two actors had announced that they would not be part of the cast of the new series dedicated to the devil of Hell's Kitchen due to concurrent commitments, but the restart of the project with the dismissal of all the screenwriters chosen initially he evidently changed things.