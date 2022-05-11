Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Difenders and The Punisher will go to flesh out the Italian catalog of Disney +thus expanding the offer regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The date on which these TV series will be available was also revealed, which is June 29 this year.

This is a great addition to the already huge pool of titles dedicated to superheroes born from the pen of Stan Lee. Daredevil, in particular, is one of the most loved serial products by Marvel fans and finally having it on Disney + will certainly be a very welcome thing.

In addition to this series, Jessica Jones also arrives, television work dedicated to the figure of the character created by Brian Michael Bendis. It consists of three seasons and was released in 2015. To play the heroine we find the American actress Krysten Ritter, who we also met in series like Breaking Bad.

It’s time to talk about Luke Cage, TV series that tells the story of Carl Lucas, aka Luke Cage. It came out in 2016 and the protagonist was played by actor Mike Colter. An undoubtedly interesting addition.

We continue our roundup in the new series, among which Daredevil stands out, which will become part of the Disney + catalog starting June 29 with Iron Fist. This product chronicles the exploits of Danny Rand and was released in 2017.

The most attentive Marvel fans will have noticed that some of these series have generated a crossover: we are obviously talking about The Defenders. This miniseries, released in 2017, saw the participation of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage.

Different speech, however, for The Punisheras the series released in 2017 is one spin-off of Daredevil and focuses on the figure of Frank Castle, namely the Punisher. In short, it is a package of series strongly linked to each other: looking at them all will be a health walk.