In America they continue to love large SUVs, but there too they feel the rising fuel prices in their wallets. And so it is that even Toyota’s largest SUV, which is also named after the tallest tree species in the world, is always delivered as a hybrid. This is the new Toyota Sequoia, the huge seven-seater of the Japanese brand that is not coming to the Netherlands.

The Toyota Sequoia gets a V6 with two turbos and an electric motor. The combined power of the powertrain is 437 horsepower. There are versions with rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Shifting is done by a ten-speed automatic. The towing capacity is more than 4,000 kilos, which is more than before. So don’t call this Toyota Sequoia an upgraded Prius.

Toyota Racing Development is getting involved too

The new Toyota Sequoia comes in five different versions, of which the TDR Pro is the most interesting. That’s the white one you see above. The 18-inch rims are more outwards in this version for more stable handling during off-roading. Fox, which also supplies the dampers for the F-150 Raptor, provides the shock absorbers. In addition, there is a limited slip differential and various (off-road) driving modes. We probably don’t need to explain that this huge Toyota Sequoia isn’t coming to Europe.