And Dakar Yellow looks damn good on the BMW 5 Series Touring.

Applying historic colors to a modern car. Always do, provided you have the money for it. Because this often goes beyond the usual configurator and the brand charges a big surcharge for it. But then you also have what shall we say.

In the Netherlands, shades such as grey, black and white predominate. A tan is scary, but many people think. Fortunately, this Dutchman is not so afraid. The owner of this BMW 5 Series Touring chose the iconic color Dakar Yellow! The tint is part of the Individual color palette at BMW.

Dakar Yellow was originally introduced on the facelift of the second generation BMW M3. And although an M3 would have fitted a bit better in that context, it certainly doesn’t look out of place on a modern 5 Series Touring.

It didn’t stop there. The M Performance catalagos was also added to dress up the 5 Series a little further. Instead of the standard 19-inch wheels, an M Performance 20-inch summer set was chosen. The winter wheels are also 19 inches in size.

If we may have a point of criticism. Red calipers don’t go very well with the yellow color. You will soon have the “Bassie & Adriaan effect”. Anyway, it is not our 5 Series ;). In any case, a Dakar Yellow BMW 5 Series Touring is an asset to the Dutch roads. You can only applaud that.

Photo credit: BMW Renova on LinkedIn and dakar yellow touring via Instagram

This article Dare! NL’er opts for Dakar Yellow on 5 Series appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#NLer #opts #Dakar #Yellow #Series