Not even the figures of Sergi Darder in the derby against Barcelona, ​​author of the great goal What did the 1-1 mean and the assistance that Raúl de Tomás became the momentary 2-1, reflect the impact that the Majorcan’s deployment has on Espanyol’s game. And about his mood. “We must be proud of what we have done and where the fans have taken us”, he extols at a press conference.

Dismayed by that equalizing goal for Barça in the 96th minute, Darder considers that “With the passing of days, we will appreciate more what we have done”. And he admits: “We can’t afford it after the reception, after recovering from the goal in minute 1. But the reaction of the team was spectacular”. “In this game, the game was a little more the same than the result,” he confesses, “so we wanted a victory to enjoy it with our fansbut it couldn’t be.”

The midfielder explains, regarding his goal from the edge of the box, that “a Barça player yells at me to be careful from behind, being alone, and that encourages me to shoot. When bouncing off Pedri, it makes the ball rise a little. I’m happy because it served to add at least one point, but the three were just enough, ”he adds.

And from the extra-sports controversy of the derby, the gestures of Ronald Araujo From the Barcelona bench pointing with two fingers as if sending Espanyol to Second Division, Darder is clear: “One or two years ago he was playing in Segunda B. He’s a hell of a central defender, but those things don’t help him…”. Some statements prior to the public apologies made by the Uruguayan center-back.

Regarding the future of Espanyol, Darder regrets that “even if we win five games, there will be doubts the next time we lose. We live up to date not NOW in Espanyol, but in football. There are criticisms and it’s fair that there are, but I think people are happy with the team”.

“We show that we are together, united, we believe in what is done. If we continue on that claw line… We have competed against a whole Barça, hopefully we will do it in all the games”, wishes the parakeet youth squad, who clinches: “A spectacular job has been done for a year and a half. We are self-critical but also realistic with the situation of the team. We should be a little higher, but It is not a situation to kill each other”.