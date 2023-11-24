“Contracting Herpes Zoster for a rheumatology patient increases the risks, even of death. The symptoms are more severe and long-lasting, with serious long-term complications. In patients with rheumatic diseases, in particular those on immunomodulatory or immunosuppressive therapy, the risks are greater”. This was stated by Lucia Dardani, advisor to the board of directors of the Italian Rheumatology Society, who spoke at the SIR national congress in Rimini, during the symposium ‘Shielding against Shingles, implementation of the anti-Herpes Zoster vaccination’.

“Compared to the general population – explains Dardani – the risk is of developing the disease with more severe and certainly longer-lasting symptoms, in particular it is more frequent in our patients to present atypical manifestations, such as for example ophthalmic herpes or the disseminated form of zoster or even intracranial vasculitis. This central nervous system vasculitis increases the risk of death. Not only that, long-term complications are also more serious. In our patients, post herpetic neuralgia typically lasts much longer and can compromise the quality of life.”

Dardani is the medical director of the Rheumatology Unit of the Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Reggio Emilia, a hospital where vaccination against Herpes zoster is recommended and provided for rheumatology patients. “There is a network called the ‘network of immune-mediated diseases’ – underlines the expert – in which there is close collaboration between all the specialists who deal with autoimmune diseases, in particular collaboration also with the public hygiene system”. When one rheumatologist specialist decides to initiate a patient for vaccination “with a special form he tells the patient to call the public hygiene service also deciding the priority for vaccination. Furthermore, in patients with day hospital records or hospitalized in ordinary hospitalization, we have the possibility of making the request directly from the computerized medical record, and in case it is an urgent request, direct vaccination is guaranteed within 24 hours of the report”. last “very important thing – concludes Dardani – once the vaccination has taken place it is uploaded to the patient’s electronic health record and therefore there is an updated vaccination card in real time”.