Ebrima Darboe he was operated on Thursday morning on the cruciate ligament of his right knee. Below is the official press release of the official website of the Rome: “The club’s medical staff has released the following update on the condition of midfielder Ebrima Darboe. Ebrima Darboe was operated on Thursday morning to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. The intervention, performed by Professor Georg Ahlbäumer at the Klinik Gut in St. Moritz, it was successfully completed. The player will stay a few days at the Swiss clinic and then return to Italy to begin his rehabilitation process at the club’s Trigoria sports center.The player also posted a photo of the hospital on his profile Instagram with this caption: “Here I am another experience faced, another challenge overcome … I thank everyone for the support and affection shown to me in this period… you never give up and always force Rome“.