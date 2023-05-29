Saad Abdul Radi (Abu Dhabi)

Dar Suad Al-Sabah for Publishing and Distribution concluded its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, where the house reviewed more than 150 different titles, including books on history, philosophy, poetry and the novel. to its readers, as it recently issued d. Suad Al-Sabah wrote her book “Me, You and the Night.” The house presented in its pavilion the various works of Dr. Suad Al-Sabah, in addition to other publications that cover a wide range of topics. Abu Shukr praised the cultural and enlightening role of the UAE, and its support for spreading culture and knowledge. International Book.