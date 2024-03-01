Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Moroccan rider Abdel Karim Ouaddar, riding the Sika Million, topped the second half, with the specifications of a round with tamayoz, with hurdles at a height of 130 cm. British rider Eve McCoy also topped the opening competition on the first day of the International Horse Jumping Championship for the 3-star category, with the specifications of the two special stages. On hurdles 115 cm high, with the participation of 92 male and female riders, and hosted by Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi for 3 days, with remarkable local and international participation, consisting of 286 male and female riders, accompanied by 316 horses.

Wadar scored 37.28 seconds, followed by the Syrian jockey Muhammad Osama Al-Zubaibi on the mount of “Flash Gordon” with a time of 38.06 seconds, and the Uzbek jockey Bekzod Kurbanov on the mount of “Santos Hibika” with a time of 39.05 seconds.

The champion rider, Eve McCoy, on the “Cocktail d’Azur” horse, scored the distinction and took the lead with a time of 23.86 seconds. She was followed by the jockey, Saleh Mufarrej Al-Karbi, on the “Spresso” horse, with a time of 24.15 seconds, and the Syrian jockey, Laith Gharib, on the “Alete du Ponts” horse, with a time of 24.82 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Hisham Al Hosani, Equestrian Director at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, and Hussam Zamit, Head of the Endurance Department at the Equestrian Federation.

The championship is held under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation and the Equestrian and Racing Federation, with international technical and judging crews, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and sponsored by Longines. The championship includes 9 international three-star competitions, and its tracks are designed with barriers starting from a height of 115 cm, up to a height of 155 cm. Valuable prizes were allocated to the winners and those in advanced positions.

The tournament will witness the participation of the UAE show jumping team in competitions as part of its gradual preparation program for the 2024 Paris Olympics, after successful participation in past international competitions.

The fourth competition of one round with distinction begins at ten o’clock on Saturday morning, over hurdles of 115 cm, followed at two o’clock in the afternoon by the fifth competition at a height of 130 cm in the speed category, in which the horses’ jumping ability and the rider’s skill are tested by overcoming obstacles. Different races, and the winner is the one who finishes the race in the fastest time, with the fewest number of mistakes, or with the highest number of points. At six in the evening, the second day concludes with a one-round competition with differentiation at a height of 145 cm.

The competitions on the last day of the tournament, “Sunday,” will be held with the specifications of one round against the clock at a height of 115 cm, followed in the afternoon by a one-round competition against the clock, on hurdles of 135 cm, and concluding with the Grand Prix competition in one round with differentiation on hurdles of 155 cm height. .

The “first level” supervisors’ course for show jumping judges was concluded at the Al Forsan Sports Resort on the sidelines of the tournament, and was organized by the Equestrian Federation, in cooperation with the International Federation, and the seventh regional group, which includes 18 countries. Irish Dr. Charles Modlin and Mexican Monica Gomez lectured, and Darson participated in the course. From 18 countries, where they were awarded certificates.