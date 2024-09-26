Dubai (Al Ittihad) – Dar Al Ber Society announced the launch of the “Dedication” initiative, the latest innovative charitable initiative of the society, with the aim of continuing the charitable and humanitarian giving of individuals by having friends and loved ones donate various charitable projects in their names, which are sent to them via text messages.

Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, said: “The idea of ​​the donation initiative comes within the framework of Dar Al Ber Society’s efforts to provide innovative services to its customers, as the initiative allows individuals to donate a charitable project to a special person. Through our website, users can choose a charitable project and dedicate it to their loved ones, where the other person receives a personal message stating that someone has donated a charitable project to them because they love them for the sake of Allah.”