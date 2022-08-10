The Dar Al Ber Society launched an urgent and comprehensive humanitarian relief campaign under the title “Somalia .. Our One Concern” to contribute to meeting the needs of the Somali people and improving the living conditions of the population.

Dar Al Ber made an open appeal to benefactors and philanthropists to participate in supporting the humanitarian charitable campaign, adopting any of the projects and initiatives included in the campaign and contributing to its success and achieving its goals, leading to relief of the Somali people and providing their urgent food and living needs.

Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of “Dar Al Ber” said that the campaign is based on a comprehensive relief plan that includes a set of charitable projects currently being offered and targeted by the association within the framework of the campaign, and includes water irrigation projects that provide “water tanks” to the needy around the world. The country, providing food baskets to the people, buying blankets for the displaced, the project to own cows for the benefit of poor families, the project to construct water tanks, and the project to provide a bag for a baby, while the project management of the Dar Al Ber Society is currently working on monitoring and studying other needs.

He pointed out that the new humanitarian relief campaign comes in compliance with the values ​​and teachings of our true religion and a translation of the UAE’s approach and its civilized humanitarian policy in the field of humanitarian work and in response to the directives of our wise leadership to help and relief the poor and needy around the world and embodiment of the inherited humanitarian values ​​and traditions of the people of the Emirates.