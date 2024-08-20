Dar Al Ber Society announced that it is implementing more than 13,000 vital projects at a cost of more than 39 million dirhams, aiming to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities that benefit from these initiatives outside the country..

Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, said that the projects completed during the second quarter have reached 4,424 projects so far, and the Society is working to complete 9,540 projects in the next phase, while the number of countries benefiting from these projects has reached 24 countries..

Al Muhairi pointed out Dar Al Ber’s keenness to fulfill its full national obligations within the framework of charitable and humanitarian work within the country, with a balance between the local and external dimensions. .