The Al-Bir Project for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an, affiliated with the Dar Al-Bir Society, won first place in the institutional category (the leading center for memorizing the Holy Qur’an), within the 18th session of the Internal Excellence Award for the current year, which is organized annually by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai.

In the name of the Director General of the Department, Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, the Department presented a certificate of appreciation to the Dar Al-Bir Society, in exchange for the “Al-Bir Project for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an” winning first place. The certificate was received by the CEO and Managing Director of the Dar Al-Ber Society, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al-Muhairi.

Al Muhairi pointed out that “Dar Al Ber” will spare no effort in developing the blessed Qur’anic project and enhancing its services, adding more scientific gains to its balance, and supporting it with the concepts of innovation, artificial intelligence, and modern electronic services.

Al Muhairi thanked the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai for its effective role and sponsorship of projects and initiatives for memorizing the Holy Qur’an in the country.

He said that this achievement joins a series of achievements achieved by the Qur’anic Project over the past years, in light of the scientific policy followed by the project, and the association’s approach in directing it, in addition to the efforts of the students and memorizing the Book of God, and the role of their guardians.

He stressed that “Dar Al-Bir” continues to support the Al-Bir Project for memorizing the Qur’an, which is one of the most important religious projects and cultural community initiatives sponsored by the Dar Al-Bir Association, in order to enhance the processes of disseminating the Holy Qur’an and its sciences, create a generation that has memorized the Holy Book, and is proficient in its principles, ethics, and skills, and to consolidate Its blessed values ​​in our society and among successive generations of the people of the Emirates and those residing in its good land.

• The project won the leading position in Quran memorization in Dubai.