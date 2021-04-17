The Dar Al Ber Society announced the provision of 20 million meals, as part of its participation and support for the unprecedented charitable and humanitarian initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to send 100 million meals to the poor and needy in 20 A country in the region, coinciding with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, as part of the largest food campaign of its kind.

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Director of the Dar Al Ber Society, Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, affirmed that the UAE’s initiative to provide 100 meals and send them to the needy in the region reflects the UAE’s commitment to its Islamic religious values ​​and constants, specifically in the blessed Ramadan, the month of goodness, righteousness and charity, and the great humanitarian role of the UAE And the civilized charitable approach, which the state pursues, with the vision and directions of our leadership.

Al-Muhairi stressed the keenness of “Dar Al-Ber” to actively and lively participate in humanitarian initiatives, national relief campaigns and joint charitable projects, and to quickly and qualitatively respond to the initiatives and directives of our leadership in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, seeking to translate the values ​​and teachings of our true Islamic religion, and to provide the needs of the poor and needy in the region. And the world, and to relief the afflicted and contribute to the development of the less fortunate regions in the parts of the earth, and to promote the bright human and civilized image of our country.





