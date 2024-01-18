Dar Al Ber Association confirmed the intensification of its preparations for the upcoming month of Ramadan, through the annual Ramadan campaign, for the current year. The CEO and Managing Director of the Association, Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, confirmed that the Ramadan campaign covers the Emirates and several countries, noting that the committees charged with preparing for the blessed month are currently working at the highest possible pace, to prepare for the Ramadan charitable campaign, and to present a new model version of Ramadan projects and initiatives this year. General.

Al Muhairi appealed to philanthropists, philanthropists, charitable donors and donors to contribute to supporting the campaign and season of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr this year, towards translating and strengthening its humanitarian and charitable goals, extending helping hands to the poor and needy, meeting their living and material needs, during the month, and including the largest possible number of deserving people, in light of Sharia controls. The legal procedures applied in the country, and the requirements and standards of governance, which Dar Al Ber is keen to adhere to.