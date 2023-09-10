The Department of Social Services in Sharjah reported that “Dar Al Aman” provides health services to the children of female inmates 24 hours a day.

She stated that the home provided them, during the first half of this year, about 154,683 health and living services, and provided them with the necessary care, attention and follow-up.

The director of the home, Fatima Ismail, told Emirates Al-Youm: “We work to secure the rights of children and achieve their social integration, through vital programs and activities that ensure their interaction with society and its members, so that their childhood is normal within the penal and correctional institution. We are also interested in developing their capabilities and preserving “Its level of providing health care to them and raising the level of community awareness of the importance of caring for infants.”

She added: “The message that we are working to achieve is to work to care for the children of inmates in penal and correctional institutions by providing them with services and surrounding infants with a natural environment that includes free motherhood, which contributes to developing their sensory and cognitive skills, providing their living needs and securing their health and social rights.”

She continued, “Aspects of care include implementing programs with governmental and public institutions, based on the principle of community partnership, to provide a diverse package of religious, social, health, development, and artistic activities, in addition to medication, periodic examination, medical telephone consultations, and referrals to hospitals.”

The home’s administration is also working to strengthen health services, noting the presence of a medical staff holding licenses from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, whose members rotate 24 hours a day to provide the necessary health care to the home’s members.