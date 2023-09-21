With summaryReal Madrid started the group stage of the Champions League with a narrow victory over debutant Union Berlin. The leader of Spain won 1-0 against the German mid-table after a goal by Jude Bellingham in injury time.



Sports editorial



September 20 2023

Real Madrid immediately took the initiative in the first half, but coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team did not get further than three heading chances from newcomer Joselu. The home team was unlucky after halftime when Rodrygo hit the post, after which Union keeper Frederik Rønnow pushed Joselu’s header onto the post. The goalkeeper then saved on Luka Modric’s shot.

Real’s goal ultimately came in the last minute of injury time. The ball luckily fell at the feet of Bellingham, who shot in from close range. It was the sixth goal of the season for the England international, after five goals in the first five games of the competition. Dutchman Danilho Doekhi and Surinamese international Sheraldo Becker started at Union. Becker was substituted 10 minutes before time. See also OM is prosecuting four Limburg agents for abuse of office

Jude Bellingham celebrates his late goal against Union. © AFP



In the same group as Real Madrid and Union Berlin, Napoli narrowly won 1-2 against SC Braga. Giovanni Di Lorenzo made it 0-1 for Napoli in the first half, after which former PSV player Bruma made it 1-1 just before the end. However, two minutes before the end things went wrong for the Portuguese home club. Sikou Niakaté scored an own goal and set the final score at 1-2.

Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij do not win

The Internazionale of basic customers Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij and substitute Davy Klaassen did not win tonight when they visited Real Sociedad. Brais Méndez made it 1-0 on behalf of the home team after four minutes, after which the Italian visitors had to wait until the 87th minute for the equalizer. Marcus Thuram already saw a goal disallowed in the 79th minute, but Lautaro Martínez still scored a point for Inter. See also Russia takes control of Zaporizhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe

In the same group as Real Sociedad and Inter, RB Salzburg won 0-2 against Benfica, which had a disastrous evening. After just two minutes, RB Salzburg were awarded a penalty. That was missed by Karim Konaté, but after fifteen minutes the Austrians received another penalty after a handball from António Silva. The Benfica player received a red card for this and Roko Simic did use the penalty: 0-1. Shortly after halftime, Oscar Gloukh set the final score at 0-2 against the team of coach Roger Schmidt and former Feyenoorders Orkun Kökçü and Fredrik Aursnes.

Match center

• Check the complete Champions League program here.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also First completely private crew on board the ISS – for 50 million euros per person

Watch our videos about the Champions League here