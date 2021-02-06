You define yourself as “one Secours populaire volunteer among 80,000”. How did you meet the association?

Daphne Bürki I like the Secours populaire because there is something very natural, very spontaneous about it. Eight or nine years ago, they asked me to come to an event at the Museum of Fairground Arts or at the UN, I don’t remember. I really liked their message, their way of getting it across… There are many things that spoke to me about their way of being.

This is where your adventure with them began.

Daphne Bürki At the beginning, in a very simple way. I said to myself: “You have an image, we often see your face in the media, you might as well use your voice for something useful! It works like that at Secours populaire, there are a lot of spontaneous initiatives from its volunteers. Afterwards, I began to imagine other things. I was inspired by what my then-companion, Sylvain Quimene (aka Gunther Love, world air guitar champion – Editor’s note) did a few years ago, who created the Secours Pop Rock’s brand, concerts solidarity that started small, at the Bus Palladium (in October 2013, with the reformation of FFF – Editor’s note), with volunteers who ran the bar, welcomed people and collected donations. It took: there was one evening, two evenings… until the “Extraordinary Live of -M-” (Matthieu Chedid) at the Zénith in 2015. There, the same, the seats left in two seconds, we had you don’t even need to “promote” in the press. It was on the basis of this observation that I had the idea to propose a program concept to France Télévisions two years ago.

Have they been receptive?

Daphne Bürki They didn’t really see how to make a TV show out of it. We let it go, and then in March, during the first confinement, the Secours populaire called me back so that I could do the voice of its radio and TV promotion: its events were canceled as and when. And you know how vital it is financially. It was then necessary to think about new modes of communication, of financing. It was there that I had the idea to create the Big Mike (a connected microphone to take your karaoke everywhere – Editor’s note), with my friends from Airnadette, which sold like hot cakes for the benefit of Pop Pop … So, when in September I put the idea of ​​a TV evening back on the table, the urgency was so serious that France Télévisions said OK.

What touches you about the Secours pop approach?

Daphne Bürki I was not destined to become a journalist, to do television. I was originally a fashion designer. But, from the moment I was put in front of a microphone, in front of a camera, I understood that if I spoke, I had to be useful. In everything I have done, I have made commitments. I am not saying that I am an activist, but the fact of reaching out, looking at your neighbor, telling yourself that without solidarity we will not get out of it, I have always relayed it in my programs. It’s obvious, and it should be normal for all those who have a little bit of “power”, of time …

This type of program exists in support of different causes, but rarely on this subject, poverty? Is it an embarrassing subject, in France, in 2020?

Daphne Bürki We can ask ourselves the question. Maybe it’s less visible than other causes – it’s terrible to say that -, it’s more difficult to talk about it… The great drama is that it is silent, poverty . In this case, France Télévisions does not hesitate to talk about it.

The program is offered on the public service. Is this its place more than elsewhere?

Daphne Bürki Of course ! It is a public service mission. Then you have to find the right format to interest people.

Your encounter with TV is Dummies. You say it’s influenced your whole life. In your shows, in your work as a journalist, how does that translate?

Daphne Bürki It’s funny ! I don’t remember having said it… At home we didn’t have a VCR, my parents weren’t too fond of new technologies: I think they had a CD when we switched to streaming! But we had a Canal Plus decoder. I said it at the time, but when I arrived at Canal, I really felt like I was at home. And what I retain from the universe of Dummies is the absurd, of course, but also benevolence. They had good vibes.

The ones you put on this evening?

Daphne Bürki It’s so much bigger than me… If you only knew the lump in my stomach! I don’t get much sleep, but I hope it’s worth it, that it will help Secours populaire and the people it supports.