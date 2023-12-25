DThe “Deutsche Textservice Nachrichtenagentur” (dts) takes over the text archive of the former dapd and ddp agencies. The archive of the dapd, which was discontinued in 2013, was bought out of the insolvency estate, and now the Halle (Saale)-based dts secured the rights and a large part of the texts themselves.

The news from the years 1991 to 2013 should online via the agency's website The dts announces that it will be made accessible. Its managing director, Michael Höfele, was pleased that “this treasure trove of data with over three million agency reports found its way to us via a detour”.

The dapd (German Foreign Dispatch Service) emerged in 2010 from the merger of the German Dispatch Service (ddp) and the German department of the American Associated Press (AP). The ddp was founded in the 1970s. After reunification, he took over the former GDR state news agency, ADN.

In 2009, investors Peter Löw and Martin Vorderwülbecke joined ddp, merged it with the German branch of AP and tried to establish a new, large agency in Germany. The project quickly failed and dapd filed for bankruptcy in 2012. The following year, the agency ceased operations as part of further insolvency proceedings.

Höfele says that the archive material also contains news that cannot be found through a simple internet search, especially from the period after the fall of communism in the new federal states. The offer will initially be accessible online free of charge. dts also acquired the rights for the reports from before 1991, but the texts have not yet been found. dts was founded in 2009 and claims to supply more than 100 media providers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.