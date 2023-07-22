













Daoko, the singer of the new theme of Sailor Moon and ME!ME!ME!, will perform in Mexico







For those who don’t know, Daoko began her career at the age of 15 when, at the time, she began uploading videos to the Japanese streaming platform Nico Nico Douga. Because of his talent, he began to receive a lot of attention and became a phenomenon in the country of the Rising Sun.

His first album was released on December 5, 2012 through “Low High Who? Production” and then became a phenomenon with the music video for “ME!ME!ME!” which was composed by TeddyLoid.

Source: Capture Concerts

Among his most recent singles we have Tsuki no Hanawhich accompanies the beginning of this note which belongs to the series of most recent films of sailor Moon. Even in the video you can see a unique animation that alludes to the protagonists of the series.

Daoko: Tickets, where to buy

A detail that you should not lose sight of about tickets Daoko is that you can there will be three types: General, VIP and Grand VIP. It must be emphasized that each one has its characteristics.

Insurance ticket sales will be available through the Indie Rock Forumwe just need to know if any external service will be in charge of the online distribution.

This will be a good opportunity to get to know this artist up close, who has been positioned in the taste of not only anime fans, but also J-Pop fans for several years. To that we must add that she is an Internet phenomenon because of her song from “ME ME ME!” and, with a bit of luck, we could hear it live.

Excited? Don’t forget that Daoko will be performing at the Indie Rocks Forum on November 24th. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

