The story of Daoko It is certainly special, since it is one of those phenomena that fully start on the Internet and from there begin to take hold. His career began in 2012 and continues to the present. In 2015 she was nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards as the next new artist and in 2018 she won song of the year at the Space Shower Music Awards.

Beyond her awards and nominations, this artist makes regular appearances in Japan through music festivals and solo performances. Now we will have the opportunity to receive it in Mexico at the Indie Rocks Forum!

So that you know that you already knew it or, failing that, you already know it, we present the songs with which you are going to become familiar and, in one of those, you will even become a fan.

Songs you should know by Daoko

Unmissable songs with which you can meet Daoko

Uchiage Hanabi – Lights in the sky

More or less in 2018, the Lights in the Sky animation arrived in Latin America. This film is one of those that tells the traditional Japanese love story between young people with fantastic touches and so on. If you haven’t seen this anime, check out Prime Video because it’s no longer on Netflix.

If you are one of those who put the lists “randomly” running on YouTube or Spotify, it is almost a fact that they put it on you, because it is a song that is heard a lot among fans of anime and J-pop.

Tsuki no Hana – Sailor Moon Cosmos

This is a recent song. Technically it is the main theme of the movie Sailor Moon Cosmos. Although it is not a song that “sounds” like Naoko Takeuchi’s original series, it does have a magical rhythm that tastes like Daoko and that has every intention of showing a new generation the power of an endearing series that has not had an animation in a long time.

This is one of those songs worth giving a chance. The video of her is animated and is certainly worthy.

Step up Love – Kekkai Sensen & Beyond

The Kekkai Sensen & Beyond anime is one you shouldn’t miss. Its animation is certainly compliant and will pass you by like water. Anyone who has already seen it will recommend it to you. Now, if you are one of those who have already seen it, you will surely have stayed with the second ending, which is Step up Love and which he sings Daoko.

This is one of those songs that will make you dance and since it doesn’t require such elaborate steps, you will let yourself go. Let’s hope to hear it at the concert on November 24.

Me me me!

Every good Internet and anime consumer knows the Me!Me!Me! meme! but maybe I didn’t realize what it was Daoko the one who put the voice behind the song. More than listening to the topic, the joke is to see the video that may seem a little disturbing or out of place, however, at the time it was a sensation.

We have to give this song a chance, because we are surely going to hear it live, at least in the concert in Mexico City.

Anniversary – Dragalia Lost

If you started listening to the songs of Daoko From this list, you’ve surely already noticed that it is a very pop experience, very soft, purposeful without being aggressive or annoying. It is clear that the influence of his music is so that you can entertain yourself and enjoy without prejudice. This song has a bit of gaming in its video as it is a song dedicated to the Dragalia Lost game, which was an RPG that was available through Google Play in our region.

More unmissable songs from Daoko

If you have already started listening to the songs that we suggest so that you know a little more about Daoko and you have already become a fan, then we recommend the following topics that are also very worthy.

Daisuki with TeddyLoid

Cinderella Step

Kaze no Tani no Nausicaa (cover)

Haikei Goodbye Sayonara

girl

Give these songs a chance and you will realize the versatility that this singer has and that it is worth giving it a chance.

Remember that Daoko will be presented at the Indie Rocks Forum on November 24, 2023 and you can buy tickets through Passline or at the venue’s box office. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

