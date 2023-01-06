The popular youtuber He hopes to delight his ‘followers’ again this year that is beginning

born a December 14th in it Mexico stateDanyanCat is a popular ‘influencer’ who spends her free time in her youtube channel, where he regularly gives advice on fashionable video games and those of yesteryear. She is an anime fan and of course she is aware of the news about the Japanese series.

He usually wears Japanese clothes, in instagram accumulates little more than 4 million 598 thousand followerswho are delighted by her sensational photos in which she appears in tiny bikinis in which she reveals her physique, which she works out in the gym.

DanyanCat She has a great sense of humor, and is friends with another YouTuber, the Panamanian Windygirk, with whom she often shares comments about her great passions, such as video games and everything related to Japanese popular culture. On this occasion, she shared a sensual photo in which she wears a cosplay in the style of the popular video game Super Mario World.

In sensual mode Instagram

It’s in your youtube channel where it has little more than 1.4 million subscribersalso accumulates more than 260 thousand followers in its twitch channel. It is precisely in instagram where he shared a postcard in which he wishes his fans the best in this 2023 that has just begun.