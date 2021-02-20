Russian blogger Danya Milokhin, whose account in TikTok 11 million subscribers, posted a photo in a woman’s outfit and angered fans. The pictures appeared on his page in Instagram…

In the posted footage, 19-year-old Milokhin poses in a short black dress, which is decorated with voluminous shoulders and white lace inserts. In his hands he holds a magazine with his image printed on the cover. The blogger’s image was complemented by sunglasses and earrings.

The blogger’s publication, which received 160 thousand likes, angered his fans. “Petushara”, “Tie it up, bust”, “There was a normal kid,” “Why would a guy wear a dress? You pissed off “,” Ugly “, – expressed the users.

Last November, Russian male celebrities appeared at the GQ magazine awards with painted nails. For example, the popular rapper Alisher Valeev, known as Morgenstern, came out with a black manicure. Danya Milokhin, in turn, was photographed with nails on which a black and white drawing in the form of smiling faces is applied.