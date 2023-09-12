Blogger Danya Milokhin flew from Moscow to Dubai after threats to draft him into the army

Popular TikTok blogger Danya Milokhin left Russia after briefly returning to the country from Dubai. Before this edition of Mash statedthat a tiktoker who has flown to Russia may be called up for military service. According to his information, the tiktoker has been registered with the military in the Krasnodar region since 2018; all this time he had no grounds for a deferment from military service.

Ekaterina Mizulina asked to send Milokhin to the army

According to the publication, the head of the Safe Internet League (SLI) Ekaterina Mizulina sent an appeal to the Ministry of Defense in which she asked to add Milokhin to the list of potential conscripts at the place of registration. In addition, she called on the ministry to check on what basis the TikToker “avoided subpoenas” since 2018.

Mizulina herself published an appeal to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense regarding Milokhin in her Telegram-channel. The head of the LBI emphasized that the blogger had not previously been drafted into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces), while, according to available data, he has no grounds for a deferment.

Taking into account the start of the autumn conscription campaign in the near future, I ask you to draft a young man (Danya Milokhin – note from Lenta.ru) into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. This step will contribute to patriotic education; the young man will be able to prove, with arms in hand, his loyalty and devotion to our Motherland. See also The death of a minor at the hands of a police officer unleashes a wave of riots in Paris Ekaterina Mizulinahead of the Safe Internet League

Later, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture Elena Drapeko also statedthat Milokhin should serve in the army. At the same time, she emphasized that the blogger’s previous statements about the political situation in the country and the special operation in Ukraine do not matter, and he should be drafted into the army, since there is a law “according to which he must serve.” “Right back [в Россию], then let him go and serve. Just like other bloggers and artists. If they have no reason to postpone, then what is there to discuss?” – added Drapeko.

After Milokhin returned to Russia, TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov decided to speak out on this issue. “I just have a question: is he of military age? “It’s urgent to call this creature into service,” he said on the air of the “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” program on the “Russia 1” channel. The TV presenter added that in the army Milokhin “will be taught to love the Motherland.”

Photo: Dmitry Rogulin / Globallookpress.com

Milokhin’s adoptive father expressed doubts that the blogger would be called up for service

Tiktoker’s adoptive father Dmitry Tyulenev, who lives in Anapa statedthat Milokhin may not be fit for military service. He said that his adopted son has very poor eyesight, which is why the blogger previously wore glasses, and then began using contact lenses. According to him, the young man did not undergo surgery to improve his vision.

When we passed the commission, his (Dani Milokhin’s – Lenta.ru’s note) vision was minus 6.5. (…) It is unlikely that he is fit for such vision See also Lula calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine: "what we have to do is stop the war" Dmitry Tyulenevadoptive father of blogger Dani Milokhin

Tyulenev noted that the blogger’s adoptive family did not receive a summons. According to him, Milokhin is registered in Moscow.

Manager Milokhina Elizaveta also reportedthat the blogger did not receive a summons for military service in the army. She called the information about the TikToker being drafted into the army false.

Related materials:

Milokhin published online photos taken in Moscow

On September 8, it was reported that Milokhin on his Instagram page (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) shared photographs taken in Moscow. He published photographs from a summer cafe near the Kremlin and photos of St. Basil’s Cathedral on Red Square. I also posted the video with Milokhin on my account. Telegram– channel blogger Aslan Shukasha – he joked that the tiktoker came to Moscow for the first time.

Some media assumedthat Milokhin could stage his return to Moscow. However, other publications published pictures with the blogger taken in the capital.

The day after Mizulina published an appeal to the Ministry of Defense about Milokhin, the blogger flew out of Russia. The head of LBI reported this in Telegram. She clarified that the tiktoker left the country on the evening of Monday, September 11.

Blogger Danya Milokhin left Russia yesterday on the first flight and flew to Dubai: at 23:18 he crossed the border at Vnukovo airport. See also Salvini to Meloni: "Only if united, the Center-right wins" Ekaterina Mizulinahead of the Safe Internet League

Photo: @danya_milokhin

The blogger first flew to the USA, and later began to live in Dubai

Before this, Milokhin left Russia in the fall of 2022. The tiktoker explained his departure by the desire to meet with colleagues from the creative association Dream Team. Then he assured that he was not going to emigrate and would soon return to Russia. Later it became known that the blogger began to live in Dubai.

In April 2023, Milokhin complained that he was left without money after leaving Russia. “I’m Yarik (Yaroslav Andreev, founder of the TikTok house Dream Team House – approx. “Tapes.ru”) told me not to lose connection with Russia under any circumstances, because I started with Russia. But I gave up and didn’t listen to him,” the TikToker recalled.

Related materials:

The mass exodus of Russian tiktokers to the United States and other countries began in the spring of 2022. The reason was that at the beginning of March 2022, the TikTok social network suspended work in Russia. The company took this step after the country passed a law criminalizing fake news about the Russian Armed Forces and calls for anti-Russian sanctions.

Russian users were prohibited from publishing new videos on TikTok and conducting live broadcasts. In addition, the Russian audience lost the opportunity to watch videos by foreign authors. At the same time, they still had access to previously published videos from domestic bloggers, commenting on them, and personal correspondence on the social network.