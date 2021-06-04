Russian blogger and musician Danya Milokhin came to the Muz-TV awards ceremony in an unusual way. The corresponding snapshot appeared in his Instagram-account.

In a photo posted online, 19-year-old Milokhin poses in a two-piece outfit. The first half of the rapper’s image is a men’s jacket, black trousers and a classic shoe. The second consists of a pink evening dress of mini length and sandals with an open toe with low heels.

It is known that in 2019, American actor Michael Urie appeared in a similar image at the annual Met Gala in New York.

In May, Danya Milokhin tried on evening dresses with TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva and angered subscribers. In the footage, celebrities pose in festive outfits in an unnamed boutique. The blogger is wearing a lush beige floor-length dress, decorated with open shoulders and frills. Ivleeva, in turn, starred in a white dress with sequins.