Danuska Zapata He appeared on the program “Send whoever is in charge” with his children Gaela Barraza and Gabriel on Tuesday, May 30. The Peruvian ex-model reappeared in front of the TV screens after many years to accompany her eldest daughter in her coronation as a representative of our country in view of the Model World Teen contest. In this sense, the ex-partner of Carlos “Tomate” Barraza shed some tears live by offering some emotional words for her two minor heirs.

“I adore my children equally. I’m a grudge against them, but I do it so that they do things well, don’t make the mistakes of their parents and that they are great people. With my husband we are always advising them, talking to them, we don’t get tired”, were the words of shoe with a broken voice.

What message did ‘Tomate’ Barraza dedicate to Gaela Barraza

“I am so excited! My Gaela has been selected to represent Peru in the Model World Teen in Punta Cana. It is a great achievement for her and for our country. Since my daughter was very little, she has always been very passionate about the fashion and modeling”, said the also singer.

Lines below he gave details of the long preparation that his daughter Gaela had had on the catwalks. “She has worked hard over the years to improve her technique and modeling skills, and now all that effort has paid off.. I can’t wait to see her on the runway, looking beautiful and confident. I am proud of you, daughter, and your dedication to modeling,” she added.

Tomato Barraza was proud of his daughter. Photo: Instagram

Why was Danuska Zapata opposed to Gaela Barraza entering modeling?

Danuska Zapata is happy about the step her daughter Gaela Barraza took in modeling. However, some time ago she was uncomfortable with her entry into this area. As she commented, she did not want her to be exposed to the public eye and receive strong criticism.

“It has been a beautiful moment, I am excited. I hope that the words that I have given her help her a lot and that she is very careful on this road because it is hard, but beautiful, ”she said.

Danuska Zapata, former partner of ‘Tomate’ Barraza. Photo: Danuska Zapata/Instagram

Why did the relationship between Danuska Zapata and ‘Tomate’ Barraza end?

Danuska Zapata She was one of the most sought-after models of the 80s and 90s. Although she tried to keep a low profile in the world of entertainment, this changed when she began her romance with Carlos Barraza. After 11 years, their relationship came to an end and in an interview with the now-defunct magazine “Magaly TeVe”, the singer revealed the reason for their breakup. “I know that I screwed up with Danuska, I do a mea culpa. I admit that I was unfaithful to her, that she went out at night, that she was very careless, ”said the salsa singer.

Danuska Zapata is the mother of Gaela, the eldest daughter of Carlos Barraza. Photo: composition ATV/Instagram/Danuska Zapata

