South Korea’s first lunar probe, Danuri, has transmitted stunning black-and-white photos of the lunar surface and Earth, the South Korean space center reported. The spacecraft lifted off from the United States aboard a SpaceX rocket in August and entered lunar orbit in December after a long flight to save fuel. These images were taken less than 120 kilometers from the lunar surface, according to a statement from the Korea Institute for Aerospace Research. The photos and videos will be “used to select sites likely to host a moon landing in 2032,” he added.



Photo KARI







Newspaper La Jornada

Wednesday, January 4, 2023, p. 2a



