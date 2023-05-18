Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister, Yannick Hanke

Split

The storm in Austria continues on Wednesday. There were large-scale operations in some regions and a level warning in Vienna.

Update from May 17, 10:50 p.m.: How wetter.at with reference to Municipal Department 45 (Vienna Waters), the level at the important Korneuburg location will reach around 5.60 meters in the coming hours. However, there is no reason to panic. The staff is well prepared for such situations.

“Thanks to the New Danube and the Danube Island, Vienna’s Danube flood protection is prepared for a multiple of the forecast water volume,” says Gerald Loew, head of the Vienna Waters Department (MA 45). Ultimately, the forecasts would not indicate any significant increase – “it should only be a matter of short-lasting flooding,” says Loew. Vienna is well prepared.

Update from May 17, 7:20 p.m.: is again a slope in Austria’s Vorarlberg has started to slide because of the heavy rains in the country. Emergency services evacuated an adjacent house in Weiler in the Feldkirch district, the police said. After an excavator removed most of the fallen soil, residents were able to return to their home on Tuesday evening.

Update from May 17, 12:25 p.m.: A car with a dead person on board sank in the Inn near Kirchbichl in Tyrol. The rescue was difficult because of the high water level and the strong current, as the police in Austria reported on Wednesday. She was informed on Tuesday evening that a car was drifting in the river.

The emergency services were initially unable to find the vehicle until residents pointed out a wave that suggested the car. After an intensive search, it was finally possible to recover the car with a dead male inside. The identity of the victim and the circumstances of the accident are still unclear, according to police.

First report from May 17, 11 a.m.: Vienna – The heavy rainfall from the past few weeks will continue in many regions in Austria on Wednesday. While the precipitation could be coming to an end, at least in the south, some places in Austria are already struggling with new consequences of the storm. Just recently, the non-stop rains caused a mountainside near the Bavarian border to slide. In the Tyrolean Kühtai, meanwhile, a mudslide spilled the through road towards Ötztal on Wednesday morning. Italy and Croatia are also hit by severe storms.

Heavy rainfall in Austria: train derailment and evacuation of a nursing home in Styria

Further incidents were reported in Austria on Wednesday. In Straß in Styria, a train derailed on Tuesday evening due to a mudslide on the rails. How informs the police, a 36-year-old train driver was traveling on a railway line towards Graz when the train hit a debris flow and derailed. The 36-year-old tried to brake but was slightly injured during the incident and taken to a hospital for a check-up. According to the police, there were no other passengers on the train at the time. The fire brigade then moved in with 59 emergency services to secure the scene of the accident.

Days of rain, some of it intense, have led to flooding, mudslides and landslides in Styria. © Unknown/BFVFB/K. LENZ/APA/dpa

There was another large-scale operation on Tuesday afternoon, also in the state of Styria, in a nursing home in Gamlitz. There, the massive rainfall caused parts of an 80 meter long and five meter wide stone wall behind the nursing home to come loose and some balcony doors to collapse, falling into the room. “We already evacuated 20 people whose rooms were at risk at noon. Some of them are housed with families or other nursing homes,” she said Small newspaper the mayor Friedrich Partl.

The slope above the home is still in motion. Now an attempt must be made to “discharge the water in order to relieve the slope”. According to Partl, landslides in the situation are not surprising, but they have never happened to this extent.

Severe weather in Austria: Vienna issues a flood warning

In Vienna, the consequences of the storm in Austria will probably only become visible later in the day. Experts are expecting floods there because the level in the Danube has risen extremely. “It’s routine,” said Gerarld Loew of the Vienna waters Vienna ORF and emphasized that the forecasts are very inconsistent at the moment due to the large catchment area of ​​the Danube. “It will either be a very small flood. But it can also go up to a ten-year flood,” Loew continues. The latter would mean a flood that only occurs every ten years. According to the expert, shipping traffic on the Danube could also be stopped on Wednesday. Overall, there is no reason to panic in Vienna, Loew emphasized.

Austrian weather services like wetter.at expect persistent rain on Wednesday, especially in the north and east of Austria. In the south, on the other hand, improvement is in sight, where the precipitation could decrease significantly in the morning and subside over the course of the day. It should also rain at least less in the north and east in the afternoon. It’s more dramatic Situation in neighboring Italy. Massive flooding is already causing fatalities there. There were also numerous evacuations in Croatia. (nz)