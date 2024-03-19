Danube Group has joined the list of contributors to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals. around the world in a sustainable manner, as the group announced a donation of 10 million dirhams.

The Danube Group's contribution to the campaign comes within the framework of the Charity Race that was launched with the start of the campaign coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, where contributions from individuals, institutions, private sector companies and the business community continue to support the “Mother's Endowment” campaign, which reflects the deep-rooted culture of giving in Emirati society..

A message of loyalty

Radwan Sajan, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Danube Group, said: “(The Mother’s Endowment) is a new blessed initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the holy month of Ramadan, and this campaign carries a message of loyalty and appreciation for the mother, and also expresses a deep sense of the needs of the less fortunate communities.” We are fortunate around the world, as these societies face great challenges in enabling their children to obtain sufficient opportunities for education“.

He added: “We are proud to contribute to this campaign, and to our previous participation in charitable and humanitarian campaigns that fall under the umbrella of the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation, and our support for this campaign takes on a special meaning as it is an ongoing charity on behalf of mothers, and a tribute to every mother’s giving and dedication to serving her children.”“.

Consolidating the values ​​of honoring parents

The “Mother Endowment” campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by establishing a sustainable endowment that guarantees the provision of opportunities to educate and empower children of the most needy peoples, in a way that supports sustainable development in their countries..

The proceeds from the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign are used to implement educational projects in the most needy communities. These programs also give millions of individuals around the world the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions..

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign complements the successes achieved by the charitable and humanitarian campaigns launched in the holy month of Ramadan under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The campaign comes within the UAE’s ongoing efforts and initiatives in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, which is based on the principle of organized teamwork and planning. Long-term, sustainable benefit to beneficiaries.

Contribution channels

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201.AE At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNowunder the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood(Jood.ae).

